Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 919,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 135,268 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $307,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NCV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. 140,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,039. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

