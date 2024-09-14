Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.81.
Visa Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:V opened at $287.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day moving average is $273.31.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.