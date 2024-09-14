Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vislink Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

Vislink Technologies stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Vislink Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

