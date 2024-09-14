Vistra (NYSE:VST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE VST opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Vistra by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.