VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 49,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,292. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

VS MEDIA Company Profile

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

