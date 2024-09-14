VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 49,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,292. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
VS MEDIA Company Profile
