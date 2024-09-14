Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 3,801,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,008,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

