Walken (WLKN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $954,650.47 and approximately $1.40 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,828,566 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

