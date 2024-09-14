Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.30 and last traded at $88.89. Approximately 1,482,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,260,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.