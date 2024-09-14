Wanchain Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.54 million and $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00041480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,238,265 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.