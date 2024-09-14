Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $17.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of WRBY opened at $14.66 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,095,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after buying an additional 1,315,672 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,136 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

