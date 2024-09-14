WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €36.80 ($40.44) and last traded at €36.80 ($40.44). 721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.60 ($40.22).
WashTec Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $492.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About WashTec
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.
