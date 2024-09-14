Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $185.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.