Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,170 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

