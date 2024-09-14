Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

