Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

