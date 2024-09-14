Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $259.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

