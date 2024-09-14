Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 17,181 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

