Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $51,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after buying an additional 149,365 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

