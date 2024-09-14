Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

