Wells Fargo & Company Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $32.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 63.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

