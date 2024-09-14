WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 24,279 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

