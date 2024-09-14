WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.