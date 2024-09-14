WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $33.64.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
