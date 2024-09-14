WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 9.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

