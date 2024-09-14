WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $318,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGIT stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

