WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

