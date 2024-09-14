Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of WBND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
