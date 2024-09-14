Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.