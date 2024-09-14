Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.27

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.27 and traded as high as $167.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $167.73, with a volume of 847,878 shares.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

