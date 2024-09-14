Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.8 %

AGM stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total transaction of $129,417.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,595 shares in the company, valued at $868,133.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

