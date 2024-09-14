Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,758 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,430,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,339 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

