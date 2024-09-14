Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $3,234,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,660 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

FSLR opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.