Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RxSight during the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 298.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

