Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

