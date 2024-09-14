Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,486 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 1.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vistra by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Vistra Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:VST opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.