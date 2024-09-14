Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

