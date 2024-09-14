Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Short Interest Up 79.8% in August

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Westrock Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
About Westrock Coffee
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westrock Coffee
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.