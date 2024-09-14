Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Short Interest Up 79.8% in August

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.