Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.10. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 57,513 shares.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

