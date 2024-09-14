WHY (WHY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.25 Million

WHY (WHY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One WHY token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WHY has a total market capitalization of $114.44 million and $5.25 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHY has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WHY Token Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000027 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,211,020.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

