William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 633,170 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,170 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.66% of New Fortress Energy worth $209,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American National Bank bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on New Fortress Energy

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.