William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $151.35 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,817 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $151,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

