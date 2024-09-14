William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $174.80 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355,445 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.44% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $174,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

WSC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

