William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $248.59 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of PDD worth $248,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

