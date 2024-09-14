William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $283.69 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,547 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up 0.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Brink’s worth $283,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 795,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

