William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 148,365 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 148,365 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Agilent Technologies worth $133,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of A stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.