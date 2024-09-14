William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,969,916 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,565.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $318,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after buying an additional 2,581,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

CMG stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

