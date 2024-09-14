William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $229,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.