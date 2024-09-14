William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612,140 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,545,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 104,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,394,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSM opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.