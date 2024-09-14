William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 10,014 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $190,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $233.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $234.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.