William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 114,150 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,150 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Virtu Financial worth $166,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

