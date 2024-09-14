William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 33,899 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.34% of BWX Technologies worth $377,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,472 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

