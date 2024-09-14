William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $98.28 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 743,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Generac by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $140.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.